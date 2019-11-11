Professor Pop-Up: Athletic Training

If sports are your favorite thing, either as a player in high school or as a fan, you could tunnel that passion into a career as an athletic trainer.  I really wanted to work in the healthcare...
A Warrior-Style Last Day Celebration

Brand new Winona State University graduate Emily Robertson ’20 celebrated earning her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Early Childhood this past Friday with not one, but two virtual...
WSU in the News: Students Compete in NASA Space Apps Challenge

Winona State University students, faculty and community members joined together to inspire, create and design for NASA's Spaces Apps Challenge. The challenge is a 48 hour global collaboration event...
Biology Outstanding Graduate: Jared Holm

Biology Outstanding Graduate: Jared Holm

0 Comments

Major: Biology - Environmental Science Why I chose Biology at WSU I chose biology, more specifically environmental science, because of my fascination with life, nature, and the outdoors. What I gained from my experience in the Biology Department Like many students, I...

LGBT Books to Prisoners

LGBT Books to Prisoners

0 Comments

LGBT Books to Prisoners is an organization based in Madison, WI that is run through volunteers and donations. They send free packages of books and educational materials to LGBTQ+ individuals across the United States that are incarcerated. With the mission to...

Karen Sullivan '19

Karen Sullivan ’19

0 Comments

Name: Karen Sullivan | Class of 2019 | Major: B.S. Early Childhood & Elementary Education/Sociology and MS Professional Leadership | Post Graduation Job: Interim Director of the WSU Children’s Center

Juan Manuel Rojas Cabrera '19

Juan Manuel Rojas Cabrera ’19

1 Comment

Name: Juan Manuel Rojas Cabrera | Class of 2019 | Major: Nursing | Post Graduation Plans: Graduate Research Program in Neural Engineering Laboratory at Mayo Clinic | Selected as Outstanding Student for Nursing

Christine Salentiny '19

Christine Salentiny ’19

0 Comments

Name: Christine Salentiny | Class of 2019 | Major: Elementary Early Childhood Education | Post Graduation Job: Kindergarten Teacher at Round Lake

David Moonen '19

David Moonen ’19

0 Comments

Name: David Moonen | Class of 2019 | Major: Commercial Recreation, Army ROTC | Post Graduation Job: CEO of Merrimack Canoe Company Escaping into the backwaters and bluffs every chance I got. I also have several professors that have proved to be…

The Ripple Effect: A Faculty Member’s Study Abroad Story

0 Comments

Fall 2016 I sat in the office of the Assistant Vice President for the Center of Global Engagement blubbering. I was literally shedding mascara. Me: I'm such a loser. I'm 41 and don't even have a passport.Her: [grabs tissue box] It's never too late. Me: [whining] All...

read more

Home is Without Borders

0 Comments

My name is Kendra Nusbaum, and I am a junior from St. Cloud, Minnesota. I study nursing and Spanish with a minor in Child Advocacy Studies (CAST). This past spring, I studied abroad in Valparaíso, Chile with Academic Programs International (API) to finish my Spanish...

read more

Saying Goodbye to an Old Friend

0 Comments

Most who will read this, likely haven’t paid much attention as they walked by the Hackberry tree outside the R.A. DuFresne Performing Arts Center on WSU’s campus. It has stood in its place and served passers-by (both human and nature’s critters alike) as a silent...

read more

Elevate Relevancy in Challenging Times

0 Comments

WSU ACE partners with Sandy Anderson, MS Organizational Consultant & Coach, to deliver customized, strength-based, solution-focused strategies for businesses of all sectors. In this month’s ACE in the Community, learn how leaders can leverage the middle mess to...

read more
