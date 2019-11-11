Featured Stories
Biology Outstanding Graduate: Jared Holm
Major: Biology - Environmental Science Why I chose Biology at WSU I chose biology, more specifically environmental science, because of my fascination with life, nature, and the outdoors. What I gained from my experience in the Biology Department Like many students, I...
LGBT Books to Prisoners
LGBT Books to Prisoners is an organization based in Madison, WI that is run through volunteers and donations. They send free packages of books and educational materials to LGBTQ+ individuals across the United States that are incarcerated. With the mission to...
Karen Sullivan ’19
Name: Karen Sullivan | Class of 2019 | Major: B.S. Early Childhood & Elementary Education/Sociology and MS Professional Leadership | Post Graduation Job: Interim Director of the WSU Children’s Center
Juan Manuel Rojas Cabrera ’19
Name: Juan Manuel Rojas Cabrera | Class of 2019 | Major: Nursing | Post Graduation Plans: Graduate Research Program in Neural Engineering Laboratory at Mayo Clinic | Selected as Outstanding Student for Nursing
Christine Salentiny ’19
Name: Christine Salentiny | Class of 2019 | Major: Elementary Early Childhood Education | Post Graduation Job: Kindergarten Teacher at Round Lake
David Moonen ’19
Name: David Moonen | Class of 2019 | Major: Commercial Recreation, Army ROTC | Post Graduation Job: CEO of Merrimack Canoe Company Escaping into the backwaters and bluffs every chance I got. I also have several professors that have proved to be…
Professor Pop-Up: Athletic Training
If sports are your favorite thing, either as a player in high school or as a fan, you could tunnel that passion into a career as an athletic trainer. I really wanted to work in the healthcare field and be a part of patients’ recovery journeys on a daily basis rather...
The Ripple Effect: A Faculty Member’s Study Abroad Story
Fall 2016 I sat in the office of the Assistant Vice President for the Center of Global Engagement blubbering. I was literally shedding mascara. Me: I'm such a loser. I'm 41 and don't even have a passport.Her: [grabs tissue box] It's never too late. Me: [whining] All...
Home is Without Borders
My name is Kendra Nusbaum, and I am a junior from St. Cloud, Minnesota. I study nursing and Spanish with a minor in Child Advocacy Studies (CAST). This past spring, I studied abroad in Valparaíso, Chile with Academic Programs International (API) to finish my Spanish...
Saying Goodbye to an Old Friend
Most who will read this, likely haven’t paid much attention as they walked by the Hackberry tree outside the R.A. DuFresne Performing Arts Center on WSU’s campus. It has stood in its place and served passers-by (both human and nature’s critters alike) as a silent...
Elevate Relevancy in Challenging Times
WSU ACE partners with Sandy Anderson, MS Organizational Consultant & Coach, to deliver customized, strength-based, solution-focused strategies for businesses of all sectors. In this month’s ACE in the Community, learn how leaders can leverage the middle mess to...